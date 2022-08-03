Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 586,402 shares.The stock last traded at $33.43 and had previously closed at $33.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

