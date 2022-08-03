Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 29,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 586,402 shares.The stock last traded at $33.43 and had previously closed at $33.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 383.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Upper Left Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

