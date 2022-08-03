Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Increased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. 81,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,193. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

