SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th.

SBA Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SBA Communications to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $4.82 on Wednesday, reaching $342.99. 10,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.70 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.45 and its 200-day moving average is $328.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

