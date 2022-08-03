Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 5,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,450,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Recommended Stories

