Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SAL stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $134.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $26,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

