Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded down $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $238.98. 25,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,143. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

