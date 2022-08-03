Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after acquiring an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after acquiring an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,450,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.07. The stock had a trading volume of 42,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,547. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.07.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

