SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $2,707.16 and $3.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00148129 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008518 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.