SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Up 13% This Week

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 3rd. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $689,970.38 and approximately $78,029.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,418.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.16 or 0.00598469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00265452 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015584 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.