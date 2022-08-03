RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2022

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty stock remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 415,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $906.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.