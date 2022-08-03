RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT Realty stock remained flat at $10.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. 415,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $906.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

