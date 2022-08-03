Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $15.52. 498,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

