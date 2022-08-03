Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.31.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $426.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

