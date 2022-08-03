Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Short Interest Update

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 6,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.
Roivant Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,528.89% and a negative return on equity of 55.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,706,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 990,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,818,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,870,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
About Roivant Sciences
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.
