Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $10.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HOOD. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion and a PE ratio of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $85.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
