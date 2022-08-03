Ritocoin (RITO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38,831.84

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $38,831.84 and $15.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.
Ritocoin Coin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,712,336,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,993,723 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.