Rise (RISE) Price Up 8% This Week

Rise (RISE) traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Rise has a market capitalization of $182,643.58 and approximately $25.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00052019 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,110,198 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

