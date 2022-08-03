RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.91-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.990-2.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $250.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $118.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.14.

RNG traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,468. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RingCentral has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $315.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,769,279.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 over the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $83,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after buying an additional 175,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $8,601,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth about $3,122,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

