Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $222.50 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

