Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,958,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,415,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.