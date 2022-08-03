Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Acquires 2,559 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
