RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.12.

Insider Activity at RiceBran Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Grain Co Continental sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,117,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,532.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,730,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,000. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

