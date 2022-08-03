RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($37.99) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.41) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.01) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,900 ($47.79).

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 1,998.27 ($24.49) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £939.17 million and a PE ratio of 451.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,175.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,557.23. RHI Magnesita has a 12 month low of GBX 1,801.28 ($22.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,134 ($50.66).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a €0.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. RHI Magnesita’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

