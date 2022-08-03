Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Short Interest Update

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 60.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Revlon Trading Down 11.0 %
Revlon stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 9,596,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,266. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13. Revlon has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.
Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revlon
Revlon Company Profile
Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revlon (REV)
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.