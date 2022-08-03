Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Short Interest Update

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 60.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Revlon Trading Down 11.0 %

Revlon stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 9,596,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,266. The stock has a market cap of $429.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.13. Revlon has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Revlon during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revlon during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Revlon by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revlon by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Revlon by 116.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revlon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

