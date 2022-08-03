Retirement Group LLC Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

