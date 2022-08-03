Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Retirement Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AZAA opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Apr ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

