Retirement Group LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,238,000 after acquiring an additional 705,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 701.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 534,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 467,364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 53,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 553,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Iovance Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of IOVA opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.