Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 315,248 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cowen during the fourth quarter worth about $9,229,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,928,000 after purchasing an additional 205,191 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,685,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cowen to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

