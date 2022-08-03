ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in ResMed were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,615 shares of company stock worth $5,955,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed Trading Up 0.3 %

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.80.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,360. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.11.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.