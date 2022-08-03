Reservoir Media (RSVR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect Reservoir Media to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

RSVR opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Reservoir Media has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ezra S. Field purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Essex Equity Joint Investment purchased 92,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $609,925.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ezra S. Field acquired 23,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $280,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,827 shares of company stock worth $820,512.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 1,117,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.