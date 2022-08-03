Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GSK (GSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GSK (NYSE: GSK):

7/28/2022 – GSK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating.

7/21/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/20/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67).

7/19/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

7/15/2022 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61).

7/6/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 142,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,465. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

