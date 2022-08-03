Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GSK (GSK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GSK (NYSE: GSK):
- 7/28/2022 – GSK is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/22/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating.
- 7/21/2022 – GSK had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 7/20/2022 – GSK had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,876 ($22.99) to GBX 1,850 ($22.67).
- 7/19/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.
- 7/15/2022 – GSK had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,400 ($17.15) to GBX 1,600 ($19.61).
- 7/6/2022 – GSK was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 6/28/2022 – GSK was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
GSK Stock Performance
GSK stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.92. 142,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,465. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.
GSK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.30%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
