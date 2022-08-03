Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research report issued on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.7 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.27. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 132,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Further Reading

