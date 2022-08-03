Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AT&T (T)

AT&T (NYSE: T) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $27.00 to $24.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

7/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $22.00.

7/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $21.00.

7/22/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $22.00.

7/11/2022 – AT&T was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/8/2022 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – AT&T had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $31.00 to $28.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 35,212,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,099,262. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Get AT&T Inc alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,018,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 132,109 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.