Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ares Management Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $72.64 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 245,590 shares of company stock worth $2,085,553. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

