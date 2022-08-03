Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY22 guidance to $3.13-3.20 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.13-$3.20 EPS.

Repligen Stock Up 0.6 %

Repligen stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,022. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,517 shares of company stock valued at $7,615,155. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Repligen by 32.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 31.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

