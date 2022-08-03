Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,300 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 652,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Renren Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RENN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,642. Renren has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

Institutional Trading of Renren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renren during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Renren by 12,608.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Renren during the 4th quarter valued at $15,387,000. Two Seas Capital LP bought a new stake in Renren during the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter valued at $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Renren

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.

