Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in July

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RGRNF remained flat at $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. Regis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

