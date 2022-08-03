Reef Price Up 5.1% Over Last Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Reef has a market capitalization of $80.86 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,815.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00168316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003873 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00127481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00031945 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,832,743,770 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

