Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.56. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 120.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

