Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.56. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
