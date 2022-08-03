Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $51,368.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00448723 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.77 or 0.02113663 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00277382 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Receive Access Ecosystem

RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Receive Access Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Receive Access Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

