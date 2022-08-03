Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) Trading 4.6% Lower This Week

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $51,368.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00004552 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.55 or 0.00448723 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.77 or 0.02113663 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002164 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00277382 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000717 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.