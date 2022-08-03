Range Resources (RRC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) recently:

7/27/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have a “maintains” rating on the stock.

7/26/2022 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/25/2022 – Range Resources had its “assumes” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

7/22/2022 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – Range Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Range Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

7/5/2022 – Range Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.50 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/13/2022 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE RRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. 3,340,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,750,789. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,100 shares of company stock worth $5,394,179 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

