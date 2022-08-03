Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Up 30.4% in July

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.23. 2,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,266. Ramsay Health Care has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals for public and private patients. It also offers health care services. It operates facilities in 460 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

