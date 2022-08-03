Rajeev Singh Purchases 17,500 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stock

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) CEO Rajeev Singh purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rajeev Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Rajeev Singh sold 222 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $2,106.78.

On Friday, June 17th, Rajeev Singh sold 2,602 shares of Accolade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $14,727.32.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. The company had a trading volume of 65,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $776.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.29. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $49.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 28.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 41.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,794,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after acquiring an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after acquiring an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accolade to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

