Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60, RTT News reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Radian Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE RDN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.
Radian Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radian Group (RDN)
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
- Caterpillar Falls To Strong Support Near Bottom Of Range
- AMD Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations Significantly, Is AMD A Buy?
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.