Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60, RTT News reports. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radian Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RDN opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Radian Group news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,333,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.