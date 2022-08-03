QUAI DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $185,745.79 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $185,745.79 and $97,582.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUAI DAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.

About QUAI DAO

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.

QUAI DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUAI DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUAI DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.