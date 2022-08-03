QUAI DAO Market Capitalization Achieves $185,745.79 (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. QUAI DAO has a market capitalization of $185,745.79 and $97,582.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUAI DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00631698 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017536 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034566 BTC.
About QUAI DAO
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
