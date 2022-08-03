Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 114 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after buying an additional 381,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after purchasing an additional 337,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average is $177.93. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

