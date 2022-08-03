Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

