Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HSBC by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 624 ($7.65) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Investec upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.62) to GBX 550 ($6.74) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 590 ($7.23) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

HSBC Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.