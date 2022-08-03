Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 394 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.0 %

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $197.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

NSC opened at $248.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

