Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after buying an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $285.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.92.
Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $238.48 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a 200-day moving average of $250.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
